Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

NAUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% during the third quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

