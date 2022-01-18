Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.84

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.84 and traded as high as $49.84. Neenah shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 46,423 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $832.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.76%.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.