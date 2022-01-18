Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 825.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

