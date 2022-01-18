Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Tuesday. 164,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,767. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the third quarter worth $218,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

