Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Up 55.2% in December

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,027,800 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 1,306,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

