New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

