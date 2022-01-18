New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paya were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Paya by 19.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 23.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 25.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paya by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paya by 45.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

