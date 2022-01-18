New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $683,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 over the last three months.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

