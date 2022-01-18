New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 298.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arko were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Arko stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

