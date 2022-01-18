New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,740 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conduent were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNDT stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

