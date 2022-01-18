New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,109 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

