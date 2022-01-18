New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,503 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

