Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

