Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 58.4% in December

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.