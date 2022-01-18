News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of News by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in News by 47.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in News by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

NWSA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

