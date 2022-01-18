Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,880.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,880 ($25.65) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.96), with a volume of 53899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,185 ($16.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.84.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

