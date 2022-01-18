NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. NextGen Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.900-$0.960 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.90-$0.96 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXGN stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -317.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

