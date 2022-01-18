NFTify Hits Market Capitalization of $932,003.86 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $932,003.86 and approximately $3,062.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.58 or 0.07440206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.29 or 1.00031681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067224 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007678 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

