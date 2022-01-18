Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

EWT opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

