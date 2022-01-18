Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 24,813 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.