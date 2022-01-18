Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $15.03 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.