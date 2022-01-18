Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.