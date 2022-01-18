nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post sales of $69.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.09 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 415.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 150.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after acquiring an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 184,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $939.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

