nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

