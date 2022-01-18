NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AMEH opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.17. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

