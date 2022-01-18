NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

NET stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $9,100,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $9,833,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,580 shares of company stock worth $107,096,577. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.