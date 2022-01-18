NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 9,035 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 892,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

