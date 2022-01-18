NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 54,600 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after buying an additional 65,604 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

