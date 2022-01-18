NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average of $173.72. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.