Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1,025.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.41 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

