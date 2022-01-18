Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 681,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 40.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 97,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,704. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $847.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

