NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for NorthWestern in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

