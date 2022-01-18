Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,795,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $323,315,000 after purchasing an additional 471,304 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 248,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

