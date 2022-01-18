Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 1,380 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,831 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $6,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth $85,480,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 170,297 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,713,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,153 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

