NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.43.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

