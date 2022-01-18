NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 504.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,713,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 103,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NRG opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

