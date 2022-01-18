Nu Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th (NYSE:NU)

NU’s (NYSE:NU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 18th. NU had issued 289,150,555 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $2,602,354,995 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During NU’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NYSE NU opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. NU has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

