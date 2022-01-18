NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 8%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) shares traded down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.47. 83,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,910,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.