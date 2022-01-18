Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.22. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $953.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

