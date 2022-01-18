Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,268,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 97.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JLS opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

