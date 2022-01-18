Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 127,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,514. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

