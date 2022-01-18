Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:JSD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,600. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
