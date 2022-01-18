Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JSD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,600. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.