O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,308 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of USNA opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

