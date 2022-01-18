O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Raymond James by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,935 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Raymond James by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

