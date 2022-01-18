O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day moving average is $189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

