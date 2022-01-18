Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.92

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 6.92 and last traded at 7.02, with a volume of 61216 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.71.

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

