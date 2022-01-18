Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys $62,000.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Summer Road Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $93,300.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Summer Road Llc purchased 10,510 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,353. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 48.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.