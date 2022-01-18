Odyssey Market Capitalization Reaches $2.14 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $61,512.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

