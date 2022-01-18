Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $121,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

