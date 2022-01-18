OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.99. 61,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,350. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

